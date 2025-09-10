Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Dhruv on a lawyer hunting spree; Raghav beats Dhruv

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) struggling with her life in jail. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat), as we know, was brainwashed against Reet by the nurse who gave the recording of Neeta Chawla. She lied that Neeta never recorded such a message, leaving Raghav shocked. Further, Reet’s behaviour towards Buaji made Raghav suspicious of Reet’s actions. We wrote about Raghav taking an aggressive mode, with him being ruthless towards one and all.

The upcoming episode will see Dhruv going on a hunt for a good lawyer to save his sister, Reet. He will meet many lawyers, but nobody will be ready to take up the case. Ultimately, Dhruv will get to know that Raghav has given money to all the lawyers in the vicinity and asked them not to take up Reet’s case. Dhruv will question Raghav on his ruthless act. Raghav will get aggressive and will beat Dhruv black and blue.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.