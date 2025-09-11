Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Dhruv’s hotel shuts down; Chaudhary house to get mortgaged

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) turning averse to Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) problems in jail. As we know, the nurse at the hospital told Raghav the big lie that Neeta Chawla had not recorded the message that Reet showed the family. This made Raghav aggressive and ruthless in his behaviour towards others. He bribed all the lawyers in town and asked them not to take up Reet’s case. Dhruv was in search of a lawyer for his sister, but could not get one. We wrote about Raghav beating Dhruv.

The upcoming episode will see major drama at the Chaudhary house, wherein Dhruv’s hotel business will suffer a loss and will be forced to shut down. The family will have monetary issues, owing to which they will decide to mortgage their house. Unnati and Raghav will get to know that Dhruv and Reet’s house is being mortgaged.

