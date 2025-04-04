Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Raghav gets attacked in the jail; Reet to the rescue

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) getting arrested after the under-construction building of the Suryavanshis fell down owing to some defective materials being used. A case got lodged against the owner Raghav, which resulted in his arrest. Reet (Ayushi Khurana) could not bear seeing the plight of injured workers and the death toll. Raghav, too remained shocked and was seen helping the injured at the accident spot. Reet was sure that Raghav was innocent. Raghav, too, told Reet that he made sure every material used for the construction was of the highest quality. Reet doubted someone’s hand and started to investigate.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav in a deeper problem in the prison cell. He will feel guilty of the loss of lives and will feel bad. At the same time, a guy who would have lost a family member in the incident will come to the police station under the pretext of giving tea. He will attack Raghav by stabbing him with a knife in his hand. Reet too, would be there at the station to meet Raghav when the incident happened. While Raghav will get hurt, the police will nab the guy. He will badmouth Raghav, saying he lost his family member because of him. Raghav will ask the police to leave the guy without charging him with any case. This will make Reet determined to fight for Raghav’s innocence.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.