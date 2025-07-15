Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Unnati NOT the real culprit; Reet to find the real killer

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to investigate into the killing of Anmol. As we know, she got a sketch made of the girl who was driving the car. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) feared that his sister’s sketch was being made, and decided to make Unnati elope from home, away from the country. But to Raghav’s delight, the sketch made was not of Unnati but someone else.

The upcoming episode will reveal to the audience that Unnati did not kill Anmol on the road, but the fact will be that Anmol was dead earlier, and was dropped by someone ahead of Unnati’s car to scare her. Raghav will wonder about the sketch made, but that will of Reet going in the right direction of the real culprit. It will be interesting to see who framed Unnati of Anmol’s murder.

What will happen next?

