Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav accuses Reet of cheating him; Reet walks out of the house

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) getting angry at Reet (Ayushi Khurana) for forgetting about the dinner date that he had planned for her. As we know, Raghav wanted to express his love for Reet and planned a date when he was about to confess his love. However, Reet along with Rohit got busy working on a lead they got to prove the innocence of Reet’s father. However, Raghav got angry at Reet and it was a big showdown between them.

Reet, wanted to make amends for her mistake. She tried as much to get Raghav’s forgiveness but he was too angry.

The upcoming episode will see Reet decorate a room in a hotel for Raghav, and will want to express her love to him. However, yet again, Sharda will play her game, and it will result in Rohit entering the dark room decorated with a romantic ambience. Reet will end up hugging Rohit, thinking him to be Raghav. Raghav will also enter the room and will see Reet hugging Rohit.

This will anger Raghav more and he will accuse Reet of cheating him in marriage and having an illicit affair with Rohit. Reet will be so hurt by her image being tarnished that she will not want to stay in the house. She will walk out of the Suryavanshi house with her bags.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.