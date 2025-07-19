Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav gets angry at Reet; Reet tries to cheer him up

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) unearthing the truth that the speeding car driven by Unnati did not hit Anmol, but it was a pre-planned murder. With the evidence, she reached the police station to prove Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) innocence and get him out of jail. It was a happy moment for Reet and Unnati as they got Raghav home. We wrote about Reet standing for justice and for the fact that Raghav was innocent when Raghav faced the wrath of the media. Media personnel pelted stones at Raghav for using his might and power to get out of jail. Reet protected him and told them that he was innocent.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav coming back home. But he will continue to be extremely angry with Reet as she tried to do her best to put Unnati behind bars. Raghav’s questioning will be that if the truth were of Unnati being the culprit, Reet would have done all that it took to get her behind bars. Raghav will pretend to lie down and not talk to Reet. Reet will wear Raghav’s coat and will dance for him, sing for him and make hot chocolate to cheer him up.

Will things be fine between Raghav and Reet?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.