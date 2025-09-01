Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav meets Reet’s family; Unnati gets angry at him

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Sharda Bua’s (Jayati Bhatia) game getting over with Reet (Ayushi Khurana), making Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and family listen to the recording and last words of Neeta Chawla. This enabled Raghav to realise his mistakes and get Buaji arrested for her crime. Raghav and Unnati were totally heartbroken after Buaji’s big exposé. They felt lost, and Raghav felt the pain more as he was responsible for Reet’s grief, too. As for Reet, she won the ultimate challenge, which she would expose Sharda Bua before Ganpati Visarjan.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav going to Reet’s house to apologise for his mistakes. However, Reet’s family will not be able to take any more of the Suryavanshi family’s involvement in their life. Unnati will be angry at the fact that Raghav got humiliated at the Chaudhary house. She will scold her brother and ask him to drop all feelings towards Reet.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.