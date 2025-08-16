Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav saves Reet from the attack; but fails to catch the culprit

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) facing the toughest of situations when Buaji deliberately made her stay at home, when the Suryavanshi family decided to attend the puja kept by a family friend. Unnati and Buaji strategised a game plan that forced Reet to stay back. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) could not stop the decision as Reet volunteered to stay back. However, Raghav did not want to leave Reet alone. At the same time, Buaji hired a thug to kill Reet and fake it as though it was an attempt of theft in the house. The guy entered the house, but had to wait as Raghav returned to spend a romantic night with Reet.

The upcoming episode will see the house plunged into darkness, and the person taking advantage of the darkness to hold Reet captive. He will be seen holding Reet’s mouth tightly and dragging her away from where Raghav will be present. Reet will try her best to run from him, but will be attacked on her neck as the person will keep the knife close to her neck.

However, the presence of mind of Reet and the sharp thinking of Raghav will avert danger as they will catch the criminal, tie him in a chair and call the police. Meanwhile, Raghav will be worried for Reet, who would be injured. Though Raghav will save Reet’s life, he will not be able to hand over the culprit to the police, as the person will run away.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.