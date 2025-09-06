Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav vows to get Reet out of jail; questions Smita on her deceit

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia) behind bars for all the crimes she committed. However, Buaji vowed that she had a trump card up her sleeve and that she would come back. Her son Viren was surprised by his mother’s gumption. On the other hand, after his accident, Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) was admitted to the hospital, where Reet (Ayushi Khurana) took care of him. Raghav brought Reet back home and apologised for the mistakes.

However, the upcoming episode will see Reet being arrested for tampering with the evidence against Sharda Bua. Smita will join hands with Buaji, as she will want to be in Suryavanshi house along with her husband, Prateek. And for this, she will give a wrong statement in court, which will be against Reet and in favour of Buaji.

With this evidence, Buaji will be released, and Reet will be arrested. Raghav, however, will not believe what Smita told the court. He will confront Smita for her lies and will question her integrity regarding Reet. Raghav will vow to get Reet back from jail. On the other hand, Buaji, who will be back home, will try to win Raghav’s trust again.

What will happen next?

