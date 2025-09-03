Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav’s condition worsens; Reet prays for him

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) repenting for his grave mistake of accusing Reet (Ayushi Khurana) of all his family problems. As we know, Raghav threw Reet out of the house after the death of his mother, which hurt their relationship. Now, with Buaji going to jail, Raghav wanted to seek an apology from Reet. However, that was not to be. Raghav met with an accident when he was about to meet Reet. He was rushed to the hospital.

In the upcoming episodes, Reet will learn about Raghav’s accident and hospitalisation. She will come to meet him in the hospital when he will be totally unconscious and under treatment. Reet will sit and talk to an unconscious Raghav, urging him to get back and talk to her. Reet will be shocked when Raghav’s condition will worsen. She will take the help of God, and will pray for Raghav’s well-being and recovery.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.