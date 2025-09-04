Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet cares for Raghav; Will they patch up their differences?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) doing vigorous penance by walking with the load of burning coal, in the barren land of the temple, praying for Raghav’s (Bharat Ahlawwat) recovery. As we know, Raghav had called Reet to their favourite place to meet. But before he met her, his car met with an accident, where he suffered head injuries. He was battling for life in the hospital when Reet went to the temple to do a special puja for Raghav.

The upcoming episode will see Reet’s prayers being answered, with Raghav regaining consciousness. Yet again, Raghav and Reet will defy all odds to come together. Reet will be seen along with Raghav in his room, taking care of him. Raghav will also be relieved in the presence of Reet. It will be interesting to see if this situation will pave the way for them to patch up their differences and come together yet again.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.