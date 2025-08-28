Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet fails to convince Raghav; Reet gets shattered

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Neeta Chawla’s death bringing about mayhem in the Suryavanshi house. As we know, Reet was to get an injection to save Neeta’s life, but could not get it at the right time. When Neeta lost her life, Sharda Bua openly accused Reet of being responsible for Neeta’s death. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) was not able to accept the fact that he lost his mother, and, as tutored by Buaji, he blamed Reet (Ayushi Khurana) for the loss. Reet went back to her mother’s place, and this broke their hearts.

The upcoming episode will see Reet making every move possible to meet Raghav and tell him about Buaji’s scheming plans. However, Raghav will not believe any of Reet’s words. Reet’s world will be shattered as she will be dejected that she has no standing in Raghav’s life, as he believes whatever is told to him by Buaji.

What will happen to Reet and Raghav’s love story now?

