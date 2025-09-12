Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets to know about her family’s crisis; tries to escape from jail

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) changing colours and turning extremely aggressive in approach, developing hatred towards Reet (Ayushi Khurana) and her family. We saw Raghav give Reet the divorce papers, thus stunning her and leaving her at the ebb of grief. We also wrote about Raghav seeing to it that Dhruv did not get any lawyer to represent Reet’s case. Raghav even ended up hitting Dhruv. To top it all, Unnati’s act to cause harm to Dhruv’s hotel business resulted in the Chaudhary family having to close down their hotel. This led to them being forced to auction their house, which was yet another blow for them.

The upcoming episode will see Reet getting to know about the big problem their family is facing. She will be told about the house auction that is to happen. Reet will be upset, as the house is their only remembrance of her father. She will decide to elope from jail in order to help her family in this dire crisis. She will carry sacks and load them in the tempo. Without anyone’s knowledge, Reet will get inside the tempo and hide behind the sacks to get out of jail. Reet’s idea will be to go out and raise money for her family.

What will happen next?

