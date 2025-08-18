Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet nurses Raghav’s wound; Raghav wishes to extend his family

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Sharda Bua planting a person to attack Reet (Ayushi Khurana) when she was alone in the house. However, to Reet’s luck, Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) came back home to spend quality time with her. They were romancing in the house when the guy planned to kill Reet from within the house. The guy took Reet away from Raghav’s eyes and tried to attack her. However, Raghav sensed danger and not only saved Reet but also caught the culprit. However, as we wrote earlier, Sharda Bua managed to make the person escape before the team of police arrived at the Suryavanshi house.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav taking all precautions needed to keep Reet safe. He will be worried for her and will be there with her all the time. Amid the Janmashtami preparations in the house, Reet will realise that Raghav is also injured in the back, and will nurse his wound. Reet and Raghav will get into a romantic moment when Raghav will express his idea of praying to Lord Krishna with the intent to extend his family. Reet will be happy to know that Raghav is thinking of embracing parenthood.

What will happen next?

