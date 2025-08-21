Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet’s decision sparks anger; Unnati accuses Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) facing threats to her life repeatedly. She was attacked by Buaji’s henchman at her own home when Raghav (Bharat Ahalwwat) saved her. Later, Buaji placed chemicals in the matka, which Reet was supposed to break during Dahi Handi. Fortunately, Reet survived both the mishaps, and this put her in a state of worry. She was determined to expose Buaji and challenged her that she would expose her during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The upcoming episode will see Poonam wishing to learn music. Reet will bring home a tutor to teach music to Poonam. This will bring about a huge spark of anger in the house, with Viren and Buaji restricting Poonam’s ambition and telling her that she cannot get an unknown male inside the house. Reet will stand as a support to Poonam and will question their thinking. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) will support Reet in the cause. Unnati will flare up as her brother has again backed Reet. Unnati will taunt all that Reet is the head of the house now and will dictate terms to others. Raghav will scold Unnati for her narrow thinking, being a girl.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.