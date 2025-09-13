Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Sharda Bua strikes gold; Reet gets tortured in jail

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) bound to the limitations of the jail, even when her family was undergoing immense problems owing to Unnati’s ploy of ruining Dhruv’s image in his hotel. As we know, Dhruv’s hotel has shut down, and their house is being auctioned. We wrote about Reet trying to escape from jail, as Buaji gave her the idea of selling her kidney and using the money to help her family. Reet tried to hide herself in a tempo that was moving out of the jail premises. However, she was caught in the bargain and dragged into the cell.

The upcoming episode will see the next part of Sharda Bua’s plan being executed. Reet will be subjected to immense torture in her cell as she tries to run out. Reet will be beaten badly, all over her body, leaving her in pain, bleeding and injured. Reet will also get to know that all of it is a ploy of Sharda Bua. It will be interesting to see if Raghav will open his eyes and sense what is happening for real.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.