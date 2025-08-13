Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Unnati refuses to tie Rakhi to Raghav; breaks ties with him

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Buaji’s plan yet again falling short of getting Raghav’s signature on the papers of power of attorney. However, Reet had given a pen to Raghav for signing, which was temporary, and anything written with it would be erased with time. With Prateek and Smita’s wedding affecting the happiness of the family, Reet tried to bring a ray of hope with Raksha Bandhan. Unnati’s eagerness to celebrate it with her brother was appreciated by one and all.

However, the Raksha Bandhan ritual will turn out to be the worst nightmare for Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat). As we know, Dhruv wanted a favour from Reet (Ayushi Khurana) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He wanted to divorce Unnati by getting her signature on the documents. When Reet and Dhruv came with the divorce papers, Unnati got angry. Raghav asked her to choose between him and Dhruv.

The upcoming episode will be shocking as Unnati will get so heated up that she will break all ties with her brother Raghav. She will throw the rakhi aside and will tell him that she will not tie him the rakhi, as he failed as a brother on the day, by refusing to support her in not divorcing Dhruv. She will be so miffed that she will tell Raghav that she ends all ties with him and that he is no longer her brother.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.