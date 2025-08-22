Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah: OMG!! Akash seeks revenge; throws his family out of the house

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Kalikant Thakur (Arya Babbar) getting conscious, and planning his next move. He saw Shashikant Thakur, his brother, in the house and decided to take his place. We wrote about him calling Shashikant to the hospital, killing him and taking his place at home. Meanwhile, the family assumed that Kalikant was dead, as Shashikant was made to look like Kalikant after his death.

Amidst this, Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) reunited amidst emotions overflowing for them. They vowed to be together and take this as a bad phase that was over. As we know, Akash (Sagar Parekh) was tied down at home by Suraj, as he was aggressive and obsessive.

The upcoming episode will see Akash rescuing himself from captivity and yet again gaining an upper hand over his family. In a moment of anger and rage, he will throw his family, his mother, brother and everyone out of the house and lock himself in the house. This will be a new ordeal for Suraj and Jagriti to navigate, as they will find themselves homeless.

What will happen next?

