Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti cooks food for her family; gets accused of poisoning them

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) trying all means to expose Kalikant Thakur. As we know, the Thakur family has had two deaths at the hands of Kalikant Thakur. Kalikant killed his own brother, Shashikant, and also his wife, Sudha. We wrote about Kalikant telling a fake story to the family that Sudha had gone to the Vipasana Centre, while the truth was that he had killed her. Every attempt by Jagriti to expose his identity failed. Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria), too, did not believe what Jagriti said.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti cooking food for the family. The whole family will eat her cooked food, and will soon fall ill. There will be froth coming from their mouths, and they will be rushed to the hospital. Sapna, the servants and even Kalikant Thakur will be admitted to the hospital after eating the food. The doctor will tell them that their food was poisoned. Suraj will get annoyed at Jagriti’s ideas to expose Kalikant Thakur and will scold her for bringing his family to the hospital.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.