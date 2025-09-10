Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti joins hands with the doctor; plans to expose Kalikant

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Kalikant Thakur ruining his own family’s happiness by getting into the house in the guise of his dead brother, Shashikant Thakur. He openly challenged Jagriti (Rachana Mistry), letting out his true identity and threatening to ruin her work and marital life. Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria), who initially believed Jagriti’s words, refused to accept that the person in the house was Kalikant. We wrote about Kalikant kidnapping Sudha and ultimately killing her, as she found out that she was not with her real husband.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti taking the help of the acclaimed doctor, who has been shifted to working as Shashikant’s assistant. As we know, since Kalikant is not a doctor, he will utilise the services of the doctor by asking him to carry out the functional duties in the hospital. Kalikant would have kidnapped the doctor’s family, thus forcing him to listen to him.

Jagriti will talk to the doctor and seek his help to expose Kalikant. She will devise a plan wherein the doctor will fake being unwell, pushing Kalikant to the extreme, as he will be unable to carry out operations and administer any medicines to the sick.

Will Jagriti’s plan work out?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.