Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti’s struggle to prove Kalikant’s truth; Will she bring it out?

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) getting a faint doubt about the real identity of Shashikant Thakur. She overheard him talking in Kalikant’s accent when she got a doubt. Also, she had earlier instances of doubt wherein she smelt alcohol in chachaji’s room, and when she was kidnapped. We wrote about Jagriti sending Shashikant’s shoes and fingerprint for testing.

The upcoming episode will see a big revelation happening in Chitta Basti when Jagriti will tell her family that the person impersonating Shashikant is Kalikant. She will try to prove it with reports that it is Kalikant who is with them. This will leave Sudha fuming, and she will hold Shashikant by his collar and will ask for her husband. However, Kalikant will evoke sympathy when he will cry and lament, telling all that he is Shashikant. He will also convince Sudha by giving out their marital secrets, which will force Sudha to believe him.

How will Jagriti prove her point?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.