Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Kachori loses her mental stability; Suraj’s anger hurts Jagriti

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Production, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) cooking for the family, after which everyone had to be rushed to the hospital. The main victim was Kalikant Thakur, along with Kachori, Sapna and others. They had froth coming out of their mouths, and fainted too. The doctors told Suraj and the family that they had eaten poisoned food. Suraj was angry at Jagriti for going so extreme in her adamant behaviour to frame that Shashikant was Kalikant.

The upcoming episode will see more drama happening at the hospital, when the doctors will see an adverse reaction to the poison in Kachori’s body. Kachori will start to behave like a child and will act weirdly. Jagriti and others will be shocked to see Kachori respond in this way. The doctors will tell them that the poison in Kachori’s body created the adverse reaction that made her mentally unstable. Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will be shocked at the development, and his anger will reach an extreme. He will get wild at Jagriti, leaving her lonely in her mission to expose Kalikant Thakur.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.