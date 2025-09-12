Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Kalikant Thakur joins hands with Akash; vows to prove Jagriti’s mental instability

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) being openly challenged by Kalikant Thakur to prove his identity. But all the moves of Jagriti were cut off by Kalikant, and his exposé did not happen. Jagriti wondered who had informed Kalikant about her moves in the house.

The upcoming episode will reveal the truth that Kalikant Thakur and his son Akash would have joined hands in this mission. Kalikant will be seen scheming ahead with Akash. Akash will be the one who will keep informing Kalikant about Jagriti’s moves.

Also, Kalikant’s efforts will now be to frame Jagriti as mentally unstable. As we know, he has already fed into the minds of Suraj about Jagriti, imagining that he is not Shashikant. Akash and Kalikant will be seen working out a strong plan to prove Jagriti’s weak mental health.

What will happen next?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.