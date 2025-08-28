Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Kalindi’s son gets kidnapped; Kalindi blames Suraj

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria), Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and others living in Chithha basti after Akash threw them out of the house. We saw Akash getting sadistic pleasure in harming people. He induced poisonous gas into Suraj and Jagriti’s room and wanted to kill them. After all this, Suraj and Jagriti made a new beginning in the basti.

The upcoming episode will see Kalindi getting a shock when her son Arjun will be kidnapped. Kalindi will make a hue and cry of it and will blame Suraj for her loss. She will also want to end her life, saying that she has nobody to seek help. The interesting fact here will be that Kalikant Thakur would have kidnapped Arjun and it will be engrossing to see if the family will get to know about it.

What will happen next?

