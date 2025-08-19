Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj and Jagriti’s emotional reunion; Akash unleashes his terrorising side

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) being on the verge of getting divorced. As we know, Jagriti wanted to give Sapna a secure future for her kid to grow. Hence, she decided to divorce Suraj and unite Suraj with Sapna. We wrote about the hospital drama where Suraj and Jagriti got to meet Shyam, the person who spiked Sapna and Suraj’s jalebi. They got to know from him that Akash intended to separate Suraj and Jagriti and created a situation where Suraj’s actions would be doubted.

We wrote about Jagriti being extremely apologetic towards Suraj for not trusting him. Suraj and Jagriti will have an emotional reunion in the hospital, where Jagriti will fall at Suraj’s feet and apologise. Suraj will be hugely relieved when it will be confirmed that he has no link to Sapna’s kid.

They will come home, and the drama at the Thakur household will be huge. Akash will show his terrorising side before his family for the first time. He will admit that he wanted Jagriti for himself. Ganga will not be able to digest her son’s behaviour. Akash will make things worse when he will kidnap Jagriti from before the eyes of all, by placing a knife to her neck.

What will happen next?

