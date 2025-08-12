Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj blames Kalindi for Jagriti’s injury; Akash supports Kalindi

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) trying her best to move away from Suraj’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) life. However, we saw Suraj and Jagriti combine to save Jojo from the bad guys at the pub. As we know, Jojo used to drink and party, and come home in the wee hours of the night. Jagriti and Suraj went to the pub where Jojo was spending her time. Jojo was attacked by a few guys in the pub. Suraj and Jagriti became her protectors, and they fought with them to save Jojo. Jojo turned a new leaf and accepted Suraj as her brother.

During the Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Akash will work out another plan, which is to instil fear in all the people at home. He will force Sapna to heat a cooking vessel and keep it near the stove. Jagriti will go into the kitchen to cook and will touch the same vessel, which will be burning hot. Jagriti’s hands will get burnt, and this will worry Suraj. Suraj will check the vessel and find out that only its handles were made hot and not the entire vessel. This will make him suspect foul play in the house. Immediately, Suraj will suspect Kalindi’s hand in it. He will question her, but Akash will interrupt and cover up for Kalindi.

What will happen next?

