Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj’s allegations leave Jagriti in shock; feels restless with his act

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) letting time slip out of their hands, and not confessing their love for each other. As we know, Jagriti confessed her love before Suraj but did not know that he had dozed off after being drunk. Suraj planned to confess his love on his birthday, but the day turned out to be miserable as he was kidnapped and forced by Bageera to divorce Jagriti. This put an end to Suraj and Jagriti’s budding closeness, wherein Suraj behaved indifferently with Jagriti.

We wrote about Jagriti being forced to leave Suraj’s house after huge allegations were thrown at her. We now give you more into the drama. Bageera will give Suraj fake legal documents which claim that Jagriti was married to Akash even before her marriage to Suraj. Suraj will be forced to fight with Jagriti by showing her the papers and accusing her of cheating with him. Jagriti will not be able to buy Suraj’s harshness and will decide to go out of the house. However, when Jagriti will move out of the house, Suraj will be shaken, and he will feel miserable and lonely.

What will happen next?

