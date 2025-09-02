Jhanak Upcoming Twist: Parashar performs Nutan’s last rites; requests Rishi to take care of Jhanak

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, has seen engaging drama with Nutan’s death bringing a lull in the village, with Parashar being completely broken. We wrote about Rishi’s (Arjit Taneja) mindset towards Jhanak (Riya Sharma) changing the moment he got to know that Jhanak was Aniruddh’s daughter. Rishi even talked with Aniruddh, but he refused to accept responsibility for Jhanak. Rishi, in this way, was forced to take up the responsibility of Jhanak.

The upcoming episode will see Parashar performing the last rites of Nutan, with tears in his eyes. He will now be worried for Jhanak. He will call Rishi and tell him about Nutan’s death. He will also tell him that he is not always in the village, so he cannot take care of Jhanak. Parashar will ask Rishi to take the big responsibility of Jhanak. Rishi will promise to take care of her. When he will tell his family about Jhanak staying with them, they will object to it. However, Rishi will be determined to bring her home from the hospital.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.