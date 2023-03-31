Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, the goons hold Dadi at gunpoint while Elahi is taken to Ranjeet. Jahaan and Jordan manage to rescue Elahi and confront Ranjeet, beating him up in the process.

Later, the lights go off, and chaos ensues. When the lights come back on, the goons have taken Elahi away and Shikha disguised in her veil stands in front of Ranjeet. The latter tries to put sindoor on her, but Shikha appears from under the veil, revealing the truth. Beeji is appalled by Ranjeet’s deceit and calls the police. Feeling ashamed, Beeji asks Elahi what she wants. Elahi expresses her desire to participate in the GIV.

Now, in the coming episode, Beeji finally allows Elahi to sing, bringing immense happiness to her and Amardeep. However, Beeji is still determined to follow the same path with Elahi as she did with Diljyot, her mother. Meanwhile, Inderjit shares with Maheep that Jordan has always been a spoiled child who lies and gets whatever he wants. On the other hand, Jahaan confides in his mother, Dolly, about his feelings, but denies being in love. Dharmendra advises Jahaan to wait for a sign from God as he shares the same with him. Jahaan and Elahi communicate via sign language on the terrace, leading Jahaan to question whether he is truly in love.

Will Beeji let Elahi fulfill her dreams?

