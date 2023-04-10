Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Elahi begins to sing, holding her torn suit from the back. Jahaan spots some boys recording a video and quickly puts a stop to it. Relieved, Elahi delivers a beautiful rendition of the song.

As Jahaan’s turn to sing comes up, he encourages Elahi to keep going. Jordan, fueled by jealousy, sings with aggression, but when he overhears someone making a negative comment about Elahi, he loses control and violently lashes out at the offender.

Now, in the coming episode, Jordan gets into a fight with another boy who made inappropriate remarks about Elahi. Maheep reprimands him for losing his focus, but Jordan insists he won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting Elahi. Meanwhile, Elahi impresses Beeji and Bua with her singing skills and clears the first round of auditions. Jordan tries to call Elahi, but she doesn’t answer.

Will Elahi win the competition?

