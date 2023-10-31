Junooniyatt: Elahi saves Jahaan’s life during Karwa Chauth

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Ealhi (Neha Rana) and Jordan have a tiff but Elahi manages to defeat Elahi and goes to stop Seerat and Jahaan’s wedding. As Jahaan is about to fill Seerat’s hairline with sindoor, Elahi comes and stops Jahaan. The latter is shocked to see Elahi alive. She reveals Seerat and Jordan’s evil plans. However, Jahaan refuses to believe her.

Later, when Jahaan is about to tie the knot with Seerat, police come in and reveal that Jahaan cannot marry Seerat as he is already married to Elahi. The latter comes to Jahaan’s house as his wife. However, the family refuses to accept her. Meanwhile, she plans to expose both Jordan (Gautam Vig) and Seerat. Hence, when she gets her hand on a solid proof, she sends it out to Jahaan. Elahi informs the same to Jordan and Seerat. They fear getting exposed and go to stop Jahaan from reading the letter. However, Seerat and Jordan manage to save themselves.

In the coming episode, Seerat observes Karwa Chauth fast for Jahaan. However, Elahi also keeps the fast. At night when they celebrate the festival, Elahi witnesses Jahaan’s life being in trouble and soon comes to his rescue. However, while saving Jahaan, she gets badly injured and Jahaan rushes to help her. Injured Elahi decides to complete her Karwa Chauth ritual and Jahaan helps her in breaking her fast. Seerat witnesses the drama and gets angry.

Junooniyatt Ep 186 30th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Elahi gets her hand on a solid proof, she sends it out to Jahaan. Elahi informs the same to Jordan and Seerat. They fear getting exposed and go to stop Jahaan from reading the letter.