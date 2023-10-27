Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding

As Jahaan is about to fill Seerat’s hairline with sindoor, Elahi comes and stop Jahaan. The latter gets shocked to see Elahi alive in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Oct,2023 11:15:21
Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat's wedding

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi comes out of a coma after the treatment and calls Seerat. The latter is shocked to hear Elahi’s voice. Elahi (Neha Rana) promises to return and get her and Jordan arrested for their evil deeds. Seerat gets worried and calls Jordan to inform about Elahi being alive.

Elahi prays to the goddesses and leaves to expose Jordan and Seerat. However, Jordan comes and stops her. Soon, Jordan plans to kill Elahi to protect his secret. However, Elahi decides to fight this danger and stands strong in front of Jordan (Gautam Vig). Soon, Jordan removes the dagger and attempts to stab Elahi. However, she holds Jordan’s hands and protects herself.

In the coming episode, Ealhi and Jordan have a tiff but Elahi manages to defeat Elahi and goes to stop Seerat and Jahaan’s wedding. As Jahaan is about to fill Seerat’s hairline with sindoor, Elahi comes and stops Jahaan. The latter is shocked to see Elahi alive. She mentions that only she has the right to be Jahaan’s wife.

Junooniyatt Ep 184 26th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Jordan removes the dagger and attempts to stab Elahi. However, she holds Jordan’s hands and protects herself.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

