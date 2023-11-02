Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt: Jordan brings trouble to Elahi and Jahaan’s marriage

Jahaan and Elahi gear up for their wedding and are about to tie the knot. However, Jordan, who seems determined to disrupt the wedding, declares that he will not let it happen in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Nov,2023 13:24:37
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi informs the same to Jordan and Seerat. They fear getting exposed and go to stop Jahaan from reading the letter. However, Seerat and Jordan manage to save themselves. Seerat observes Karwa Chauth fast for Jahaan. However, Elahi also keeps the fast. At night when they celebrate the festival, Elahi (Neha Rana) witnesses Jahaan’s life being in trouble and soon comes to his rescue. However, while saving Jahaan, she gets badly injured and Jahaan rushes to help her.

Injured Elahi decides to complete her Karwa Chauth ritual and Jahaan helps her in breaking her fast. Seerat witnesses the drama and gets angry. Later, Jordan and Seerat get into a verbal spat. During their fight, Seerat accuses Jordan of attempting to kill Jahaan in the accident during Karwa Chauth. Jordan in anger accepts his evil act and Seerat is shocked. Meanwhile, Elahi also overhears their conversation and is surprised to learn Jordan’s motives. However, Jordan (Gautam Vig) threatens Seerat to shut her mouth and she agrees. However, Elahi exposes Elahi and Jordan. Jahaan apologizes to Elahi and decides to marry her.

In the coming episode, Jahaan and Elahi gear up for their wedding and are about to tie the knot. However, Jordan, who seems determined to disrupt the wedding, declares that he will not let it happen. Just as the wedding ceremony is in progress, the lights suddenly go off. In the dimly lit surroundings, a bewildered Elahi rushes forward, thinking she’s embracing Jahaan, only to be utterly shocked when she discovers that it’s not her beloved Jahaan but Jordan.

Elahi is surprised to learn Jordan’s motives. However, Jordan threatens Seerat to shut her mouth and she agrees. However, Elahi exposes Elahi and Jordan. Jahaan apologizes to Elahi and decides to marry her

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

