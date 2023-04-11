Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Jordan gets into a fight with another boy who made inappropriate remarks about Elahi.

Maheep reprimands him for losing his focus, but Jordan insists he won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting Elahi. Meanwhile, Elahi impresses Beeji and Bua with her singing skills and clears the first round of auditions. Jordan tries to call Elahi, but she doesn’t answer.

Now, in the coming episode, Elahi excitedly tells the two other girls that the competition results are out, as we see them holding gas cans. She discovers she made it to the next round with Jahaan and Jordan. However, Maheep accuses Elahi of trying to eliminate the other two girls by putting gas in the washroom. Jahaan defends Elahi, but Bua and Dadi are happy that Elahi could be rusticated. Maheep asks for proof of Elahi’s innocence, and Jahaan and Elahi find CCTV footage from a nearby house.

Will Elahi be able to prove her innocence?

