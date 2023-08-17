ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly believes Elahi to be Jahaan's wife

Dolly mistakenly believes Elahi is her daughter-in-law, Jahaan's wife, leaving everyone in shock. Jordan gets angry, and his outburst about the truth causes Dolly to faint in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Aug,2023 11:41:48
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been successful in attracting the audience’s attention by serving interesting drama. As per the plot, Elahi starts singing at the sangeet venue. Unbeknownst to her, Jordan’s friend spots her in the wedding and informs Jordan, who is drinking at a bar. Jahaan, coincidentally at the same venue, walks past the hall where Elahi is singing. Jordan (Gautam Vig) reaches the venue and goes on stage and showers money on Elahi.

Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) witnesses Jordan humiliating Elahi (Neha Rana) and steps in to protect her, slapping Jordan. This leaves Elahi in a difficult position. Jahaan takes Jordan away from the event, leaving Seerat puzzled about his actions. Elahi notices Seerat’s presence with Jahaan and wonders about their connection. Later, Jordan arrives with a bulldozer to demolish Elahi’s house, but she manages to pay him the remaining money and saves her home. A peaceful ceremony is held at the Mehta house where everyone gathers, and Elahi arrives concerned about Dadaji’s medication. In a miraculous turn of events, Dolly emerges from her coma due to Elahi’s touch.

In the coming episode, Dolly mistakenly believes Elahi is her daughter-in-law, Jahaan’s wife, leaving everyone in shock. Jordan gets angry, and his outburst about the truth causes Dolly to faint. Everybody tells Jordan that Dolly’s health is more crucial than the truth right now and decides to hide the truth from Dolly. The doctor warns that Dolly’s condition is delicate, and any stress could be fatal. Overwhelmed, Elahi seeks solace at the gurudwara, praying for Dolly’s recovery.

How will Jahaan and Elahi manage to hide the truth from Dolly?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

