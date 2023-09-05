Television | Spoilers

Jahaan offers Elahi his handkerchief. Elahi takes it and remembers it to be the same hand embroidered hankie that she had given Jahaan when the two were in a relationship. Jahaan and Elahi remember their happy days and get emotional in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Dolly surprises the family by decorating the house for the anniversary celebration, revealing that she remembers the occasion. Everyone is shocked now as their plan has failed. In response, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) suggests that Jordan and he should stick together throughout the party. This way, when Dolly mentions Elahi’s name, people will assume she’s referring to Jordan’s wife, not realizing she means Jahaan’s wife.

Meanwhile, Maheep and Jordan have their own plan to reveal the truth to Dolly. Maheep and Jordan (Gautam Vig) call the media at the party so that the truth of Jordan and Elahi’s marriage can be exposed. During the party, the media people requested Jordan and Elahi to dance together. They agree to do so but during the dance performance, Jordan makes Elahi feel uncomfortable. Furious Elahi (Neha Rana) soon slaps Jordan in front of the guests.

In the coming episode, Elahi weeps in the corner after the entire slap incident. Jahaan comes to speak to her. He first thanks Elahi for once again helping in hiding the marriage secret from his mother and saving his mother Dolly’s life. Later, Jahaan offers Elahi his handkerchief. Elahi takes it and remembers it to be the same hand embroidered hankie that she had given Jahaan when the two were in a relationship. Jahaan and Elahi remember their happy days and get emotional.

Will Jordan seek revenge on Elahi?