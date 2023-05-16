ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi inspires Jahaan to deliver an incredible performance

Jahaan is about to give up when he hears Elahi's voice in his headphones, which inspires him to sing. Jahaan delivers an incredible performance that mesmerizes everyone in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 15:36:33
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Pari spills juice on Jahaan, and when Jahan gets busy cleaning, she spikes his drink by puts tablets in it. Jahaan drinks and starts feeling dizzy. Pari takes him to his room and goes close to him. Elahi passes Jahaan’s room and witnesses Pari and Jahaan’s intimate moments. She misunderstands Jahaan and cries.

Later, Elahi is heartbroken upon seeing Jahaan and Pari together. Jahaan regains consciousness, feeling a bit disoriented. Pari informs him that she doesn’t know what happened, and Jahaan is unable to recall anything. Devastated by the situation, Elahi decides to focus solely on The Great Indian Voice competition and vows not to cry anymore.

In the coming episode, Jordan meets Pari and nearly warns her that Jahaan may not be able to perform in the next round. Unbeknownst to them, Elahi and Husna overhear Pari shattering Jahaan’s confidence. Despite his struggles, Jahaan decides to try his best, but he breaks down on the stage when he’s unable to sing. On the other hand, Elahi is torn between wanting to help Jahaan and her commitment to the competition. Later, on the day of the competition, Jordan tells Pari that Jahaan shouldn’t sing. However, Maheep overhears their conversation and discovers that Pari is Jahaan’s voice therapist. As Jahaan prepares to go on stage, Elahi accidentally answers a call from Jahaan’s parents. His mother begs Elahi to help her son since she’s the only one who can. Jahaan is about to give up when he hears Elahi’s voice in his headphones, which inspires him to sing. Jahaan delivers an incredible performance that mesmerizes everyone.

Will Jahaan be able to give his best performance?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

