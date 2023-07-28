Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi saves Tina from Babaji's clutches

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Husna sends Sultan’s concert video to Elahi (Neha Rana), and with that, Elahi receives a message from a fan named Priyanka, who encourages her to sing. Later, Husna discovers that the producers rejected Elahi, and suspect Maheep’s involvement. An altercation occurs between Husna, Jordan (Gautam Vig), and Maheep, leaving Elahi without support. Elahi feels humiliated and upset by her friend’s treatment. On the other hand, the audience goes crazy for Sultan as his show becomes a massive hit. Jahaan and Seerat celebrate the success of their concert.

As Elahi considers Husna’s idea of making videos for social media, she hears Dadi’s scream and rushes to the hospital with Dadaji. There, she unexpectedly meets Jahaan with Seerat and wonders about their relationship. Elahi confides in Dadaji about her feelings toward Jordan and her career. Meanwhile, Jahaan takes care of a sick Seerat, trying his best to make her happy. Maheep and Dadi insist Tina visit Babaji’s ashram, but she refuses. Guruji asks Tina to come to his room alone.

In the coming episode, Elahi arrives just in time to save Tina from Babaji’s grasp. The police arrest the whole gang of Babaji. However, Maheep scolds Elahi, fearing the incident might affect their business. Jahaan prepares a room for his mother, while Inder and Baljeet cross paths at the airport.

Will the Mehta family come face-to-face with Jahaan at the airport?

