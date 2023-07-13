Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi's shocking encounter in the forest leaves her shaken

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Elahi expresses her worries about her career to Jordan in the car, unaware he denied a contract on her behalf. Elahi confronts Jordan after learning the truth and decides to meet the M Series guy. Elahi discusses her situation with Husna, who supports her decision. Later, Jordan watches Elahi sleeping in a different room and plans for a new chapter where Elahi will see a new Jordan.

Jordan (Gautam Vig) abandons Elahi (Neha Rana) in a jungle, causing her distress and fear. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), feeling restless, drives to an unknown location from an event and experiences car trouble. Scared by the surrounding voices, Elahi runs towards the road but falls down. Jahaan comes closer to Elahi but fails to notice her. Jordan realizes his mistake of sending Elahi into the woods and returns to save her, realizing his love for her.

In the coming episode, Jahaan hides upon seeing Amar and Jordan’s family in the corridor. He leaves in panic as he sees so many missed calls from Seerat. Elahi regains consciousness after the forest incident and shivers as she finds Jordan by her side. She tells Amar about the incident, but her family thinks she is in shock. On the other hand, Jahaan informs Seerat about Elahi’s accident. Amar is conflicted and decides to send Elahi back to her in-laws.

Will Elahi manage to expose Jordan?

