ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi's shocking encounter in the forest leaves her shaken

Elahi regains consciousness after the forest incident and shivers as she finds Jordan by her side. She tells Amar about the incident, but her family thinks she is in shock in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 14:47:54
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi's shocking encounter in the forest leaves her shaken 833378

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Elahi expresses her worries about her career to Jordan in the car, unaware he denied a contract on her behalf. Elahi confronts Jordan after learning the truth and decides to meet the M Series guy. Elahi discusses her situation with Husna, who supports her decision. Later, Jordan watches Elahi sleeping in a different room and plans for a new chapter where Elahi will see a new Jordan.

Jordan (Gautam Vig) abandons Elahi (Neha Rana) in a jungle, causing her distress and fear. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), feeling restless, drives to an unknown location from an event and experiences car trouble. Scared by the surrounding voices, Elahi runs towards the road but falls down. Jahaan comes closer to Elahi but fails to notice her. Jordan realizes his mistake of sending Elahi into the woods and returns to save her, realizing his love for her.

In the coming episode, Jahaan hides upon seeing Amar and Jordan’s family in the corridor. He leaves in panic as he sees so many missed calls from Seerat. Elahi regains consciousness after the forest incident and shivers as she finds Jordan by her side. She tells Amar about the incident, but her family thinks she is in shock. On the other hand, Jahaan informs Seerat about Elahi’s accident. Amar is conflicted and decides to send Elahi back to her in-laws.

Will Elahi manage to expose Jordan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions' Chand Jalne Laga for Colors? 833372
Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions’ Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat's daughter 833275
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat’s daughter
Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions' love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga 833076
Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions’ love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road 833054
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle 832990
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan abandons Elahi in a jungle
Udaariyaan Spoiler: OMG!! Sartaj to die 832822
Udaariyaan Spoiler: OMG!! Sartaj to die
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav make a dhamakedaar entry 833397
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Wildcard contestants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav make a dhamakedaar entry
David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav 833390
David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story 833391
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life 833300
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift 833386
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment 833305
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment
Read Latest News