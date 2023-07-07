Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to India to sign a big contract

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan records his first song, reminiscing about the moments he shared with Elahi. Seerat praises Jahaan, and he confides in her that his voice emerges from a broken heart. Seerat is confident that Jahaan’s video will go viral, but Jahaan remains unaffected. Seerat informs everyone that Jahaan’s video has garnered 50k likes within an hour. Determined to regain his parents’ lost respect, Jahaan resolves to go to India, regardless of the challenges he may face.

Seerat persuades Jahaan to agree to the live performance. Meanwhile, Elahi finds herself watching Jahaan’s live video and experiences a momentary surge of recognition, believing it might be him. Jahaan takes the stage, standing before an enthusiastic club audience. In a heart-warming turn of events, Inderjeet returns, and shares a joyous meal with the family after an extended absence. During this gathering, Jordan announces his upcoming concert, leaving Elahi perplexed about how Jordan can break his promise of working together.

In the coming episode, Maheep dismisses Elahi’s concerns about Jordan’s solo concert, shutting her down. Seeking solace, Elahi visits the gurudwara, where the pathi ji suggests she starts teaching children. Embracing the opportunity, Elahi takes up the role of a teacher. While Jahaan continues balancing live shows and working at the cafe, Jordan also pursues his concert endeavours. Seerat brings a big contract from Punjab to Jahaan’s attention, and after initial hesitation, Jahaan agrees. Together, Seerat and Jahaan embark on their journey to India.

Will Jahaan and Elahi cross paths again?

