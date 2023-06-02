Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Elahi and Jahaan plan to go out for wedding shopping. However, they face transportation issues. To impress Elahi’s family, Jordan surprises them with a brand-new car, but Elahi chooses to stick with Jahaan and opts for an auto-rickshaw instead. This angers Jordan.

While shopping for wedding attire, Elahi finds a beautiful lehenga. However, upon seeing the exorbitant price tag, she decides against buying it. Jahaan feels disheartened looking at the price. To lift Jahaan’s spirits, Elahi purchases an ear stud for him as a token of her love, as Jahaan had gifted her his ear stud earlier. As Jahaan is about to leave the store, he unexpectedly spots Jordan purchasing the same lehenga.

In the coming episode, Jahaan and Elahi get busy setting up Jahaan’s room, discussing their plans to move to a new house in the near future. Despite their focus on building their life together, Jordan continues his attempts to provoke Jahaan. Jahaan eagerly wants to confront Jordan regarding the lehenga incident but struggles to find the right opportunity. Sensing Jahaan’s agitation, Elahi questions him about his animosity towards Jordan. Jahaan opens up about Jordan’s true intentions, but Elahi reassures him that Maheep is behind all the schemes, urging him not to worry. During Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function, Maheep and her entire family make their entry.

Will Maheep stop Elahi and Jahaan’s wedding?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.