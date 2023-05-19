Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan saves Elahi from falling off the stairs

Maheep plans to make Elahi fall by dropping oil on the stairs. As Elahi heads down the stairs, Jahaan saves her from falling on the oily surface in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen engaging drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan’s stunning performance garners cheers from the audience while Jordan seethes with anger. Elahi recalls her commitment and leaves the venue. Despite Jahaan’s desire to speak with Elahi, he cannot do so as everyone congratulates him on his performance. When Elahi’s name is announced, she walks up to the stage and begins singing, captivating everyone in attendance. Elahi finishes her song, leaving the audience spellbound. The names of the selected contestants are announced. Jordan is enraged to discover that Jahaan has been selected. Later, Jahaan catches up with Elahi and apologizes for his behavior, but Elahi tells him she has nothing to do with him anymore. Her self-respect is paramount, and she sees their debts as settled.

Elahi arrives and catches Jordan’s attention at his brother Varun’s sangeet. Meanwhile, Baljeet is revealed to be Inderjeet’s brother, and Jahaan and Jordan are cousins. Jahaan makes a dramatic entry into the Mehta house and tries to win Elahi’s heart. He also meets Inderjeet and his grandparents. Jordan’s family meets Elahi, and Jahaan serves pani puri to Elahi with a sorry message. However, Elahi confronts Jahaan about his night with Pari, and Jahaan tries to explain himself, but Elahi is not ready to forgive him. Jahaan decides to get Elahi to forgive him and protect her from Jordan.

In the coming episode, Jordan attempts to dance with Elahi, but Jahaan intervenes, not letting him do so. During a partner-changing dance, Elahi and Jahaan dance together. However, when Jordan tries to talk to Elahi again, his sister pulls him away to dance with her. Later, Maheep plans to make Elahi fall by dropping oil on the stairs. As Elahi heads down the stairs, Jahaan saves her from falling on the oily surface. Maheep gets upset after her plan fails. Soon, Maheep informs Jordan that the final round of The Great Indian Voice will be a duet, and she wants Elahi as his partner. Jordan tells Elahi about the duet round, asking her to be his partner.

Will Jordan convince Elahi to be his singing partner?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.