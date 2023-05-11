Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi enters the cafe, and Jahaan hits the right note, highlighting the role of divine intervention in their lives. However, Jahaan’s jealousy is apparent when he sees Jordan with Elahi. Unable to handle his emotions, Jahaan rushes out of the cafe and breaks down when he reaches home.

Maheep takes Jordan to a boutique to shop for his wedding clothes trial. Jordan picks something that is not his style, which angers Maheep even more and highlights Elahi’s influence on him. Maheep takes Jordan to an isolated location and confronts him about losing focus on his dreams due to his relationship with Elahi. Jordan assures Maheep that choosing Elahi doesn’t mean he is giving up on his aspirations.

Despite Jahaan’s upcoming competition round, Maheep remains stubborn, believing that Elahi will leave Jordan once she attains fame. This angers Jordan, and he discusses his next plan with Pari. Later, Maheep takes Elahi to a deserted location and accuses her of trapping Jordan. Elahi is left stunned, and as she tries to leave, Maheep stands in front of her with a cheque in her hand, leaving Elahi shocked.

In the coming episode, Maheep calls Elahi a gold digger, shocking her. When Elahi questions Jordan about it, he reveals that he loves her. Heartbroken Elahi tells Jordan about Maheep’s offer, and he emotionally blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi.

Will Maheep apologize to Elahi?

