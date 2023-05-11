ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi

Maheep calls Elahi a gold digger, shocking her. When Elahi questions Jordan about it, he reveals that he loves her. Heartbroken Elahi tells Jordan about Maheep's offer in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 May,2023 11:51:55
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi enters the cafe, and Jahaan hits the right note, highlighting the role of divine intervention in their lives. However, Jahaan’s jealousy is apparent when he sees Jordan with Elahi. Unable to handle his emotions, Jahaan rushes out of the cafe and breaks down when he reaches home.

Maheep takes Jordan to a boutique to shop for his wedding clothes trial. Jordan picks something that is not his style, which angers Maheep even more and highlights Elahi’s influence on him. Maheep takes Jordan to an isolated location and confronts him about losing focus on his dreams due to his relationship with Elahi. Jordan assures Maheep that choosing Elahi doesn’t mean he is giving up on his aspirations.

Despite Jahaan’s upcoming competition round, Maheep remains stubborn, believing that Elahi will leave Jordan once she attains fame. This angers Jordan, and he discusses his next plan with Pari. Later, Maheep takes Elahi to a deserted location and accuses her of trapping Jordan. Elahi is left stunned, and as she tries to leave, Maheep stands in front of her with a cheque in her hand, leaving Elahi shocked.

In the coming episode, Maheep calls Elahi a gold digger, shocking her. When Elahi questions Jordan about it, he reveals that he loves her. Heartbroken Elahi tells Jordan about Maheep’s offer, and he emotionally blackmails Maheep into apologizing to Elahi.

Will Maheep apologize to Elahi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
My biggest learning is the never-ending urge to give good shots every day: Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan fame
My biggest learning is the never-ending urge to give good shots every day: Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan fame
I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar
I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Elahi of trapping Jordan
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Elahi of trapping Jordan
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar bags Star Plus show Titli
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar bags Star Plus show Titli
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta feels strong connection with Shaurya
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Rishi helps Ishani in collecting evidence against Bhupen
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Rishi helps Ishani in collecting evidence against Bhupen
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds Garry guilty
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds Garry guilty
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to flee away with Khushi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to flee away with Khushi
Hansika Motwani sirens glam in chocolate adorn, see pics
Hansika Motwani sirens glam in chocolate adorn, see pics
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Read Latest News