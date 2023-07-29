ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan slaps Elahi

Jordan cruelly tells Elahi to shut up, dismissing her dreams and aspirations. Unable to bear the hurtful words, Elahi retaliates by shouting at Jordan. Soon, Jordan's anger escalates to violence as he slaps Elahi in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 15:59:41
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan slaps Elahi 838880

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, as Elahi considers Husna’s idea of making videos for social media, she hears Dadi’s scream and rushes to the hospital with Dadaji. She unexpectedly meets Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) with Seerat and wonders about their relationship there. Elahi confides in Dadaji about her feelings toward Jordan and her career.

Meanwhile, Jahaan takes care of a sick Seerat, trying his best to make her happy. Maheep and Dadi insist Tina visit Babaji’s ashram, but she refuses. Guruji asks Tina to come to his room alone. Elahi arrives just in time to save Tina from Babaji’s grasp. The police arrest the whole gang of Babaji. However, Maheep scolds Elahi (Neha Rana), fearing the incident might affect their business. Jahaan prepares a room for his mother while Inder and Baljeet cross paths at the airport.

In the coming episode, Jordan loses his temper and berates Elahi for singing with Sultan. Elahi stands up for herself, refusing to accept Jordan’s disrespectful behavior. However, Jordan’s anger improves, and he cruelly tells Elahi to shut up, dismissing her dreams and aspirations. Unable to bear the hurtful words, Elahi retaliates by shouting back at Jordan. In an appalling turn of events, Jordan’s anger escalates to violence as he slaps Elahi, leaving her shocked and devastated.

How will Elahi react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen 838584
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja's Haldi 838547
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja’s Haldi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi saves Tina from Babaji's clutches 838514
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi saves Tina from Babaji’s clutches
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun gets to know Neerja's secret? 837961
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun gets to know Neerja’s secret?
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets into a dilemma with Harleen's return 837956
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets into a dilemma with Harleen’s return
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets suspicious about Jahaan and Seerat’s relationship 837910
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets suspicious about Jahaan and Seerat’s relationship
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Vipul Gupta to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi's web series for Amazon miniTV 838884
Exclusive: Vipul Gupta to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal 838871
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a full-packed entertainer with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the soul of the film! 838886
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a full-packed entertainer with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt being the soul of the film!
Exclusive: Piloo Vidyarthi to be a part of John Abraham starrer Vedaa 838883
Exclusive: Piloo Vidyarthi to be a part of John Abraham starrer Vedaa
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail 838865
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail
Rocky Aur Rani…Mamta Banerjee's war Cry Khela Hobe Remains 838862
Rocky Aur Rani…Mamta Banerjee’s war Cry Khela Hobe Remains
Read Latest News