Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan slaps Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, as Elahi considers Husna’s idea of making videos for social media, she hears Dadi’s scream and rushes to the hospital with Dadaji. She unexpectedly meets Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) with Seerat and wonders about their relationship there. Elahi confides in Dadaji about her feelings toward Jordan and her career.

Meanwhile, Jahaan takes care of a sick Seerat, trying his best to make her happy. Maheep and Dadi insist Tina visit Babaji’s ashram, but she refuses. Guruji asks Tina to come to his room alone. Elahi arrives just in time to save Tina from Babaji’s grasp. The police arrest the whole gang of Babaji. However, Maheep scolds Elahi (Neha Rana), fearing the incident might affect their business. Jahaan prepares a room for his mother while Inder and Baljeet cross paths at the airport.

In the coming episode, Jordan loses his temper and berates Elahi for singing with Sultan. Elahi stands up for herself, refusing to accept Jordan’s disrespectful behavior. However, Jordan’s anger improves, and he cruelly tells Elahi to shut up, dismissing her dreams and aspirations. Unable to bear the hurtful words, Elahi retaliates by shouting back at Jordan. In an appalling turn of events, Jordan’s anger escalates to violence as he slaps Elahi, leaving her shocked and devastated.

How will Elahi react?

