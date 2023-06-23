ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan's intervention foils Jahaan's attempt to connect with Elahi

Jahaan attempts to reach out to Elahi, but unfortunately, Jordan intercepts the call and shows Jahaan a picture of the photoshoot, where Elahi looks happy in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 12:08:39
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Jordan wants Elahi to undergo a style transformation for their final performance at Great Indian Voice. They meet with a designer who suggests changing Elahi’s look, and though hesitant, she agrees and goes to the salon.

The hair stylists chop off Elahi’s locks. She is taken aback and breaks down in tears, mourning the loss of her cherished hair. Clutching the remaining strands, she flees from the salon. Along the way, Elahi catches sight of a well and envisions Jahaan’s presence, which grants her a glimmer of strength. Jahaan assures her that she remains the same Elahi, whether her hair is long or short. Meanwhile, Jahaan secures a job as a waiter and a singer in a café.

In the coming episode, Jahaan excitedly informs his father about his new job, and Baljeet presents him with a new phone, urging him to call Elahi. Later, as Tina captures moments of Elahi and Jordan during their Great Indian Voice photo shoot, Jahaan attempts to reach out to Elahi. Still, unfortunately, Jordan intercepts the call and shows Jahaan a picture of the photoshoot, where Elahi looks happy.

How will Jordan react to Elahi’s transformation?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

