Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Elahi of trapping Jordan

Maheep takes Elahi to a deserted location and accuses her of trapping Jordan. Elahi is left stunned, and as she tries to leave, Maheep stands in front of her with a cheque in her hand, leaving Elahi shocked in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 May,2023 11:21:28
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi enters the cafe, and Jahaan hits the right note, highlighting the role of divine intervention in their lives. However, Jahaan’s jealousy is apparent when he sees Jordan with Elahi. Unable to handle his emotions, Jahaan rushes out of the cafe and breaks down when he reaches home. Meanwhile, Maheep takes Jordan to a boutique to shop for his wedding clothes trial. Jordan picks something that is not his style, which angers Maheep even more and highlights Elahi’s influence on him.

In the coming episode, Maheep takes Jordan to an isolated location and confronts him about losing focus on his dreams due to his relationship with Elahi. Jordan assures Maheep that choosing Elahi doesn’t mean he is giving up on his aspirations. Despite Jahaan’s upcoming competition round, Maheep remains stubborn in believing that Elahi will leave Jordan once she attains fame. This angers Jordan, and he discusses his next plan with Pari.

Later, Maheep takes Elahi to a deserted location and accuses her of trapping Jordan. Elahi is left stunned, and as she tries to leave, Maheep stands in front of her with a cheque in her hand, leaving Elahi shocked.

Is this the end of Jahaan and Elahi’s relationship?

