Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Maheep accuses Elahi of trying to eliminate the other two girls by putting gas in the washroom. Jahaan defends Elahi, but Bua and Dadi are happy that Elahi could be rusticated. Maheep asks for proof of Elahi’s innocence, and Jahaan and Elahi find CCTV footage from a nearby house.

Jordan learns that the two girls leveled false allegations against Elahi. He proves her innocence. To cheer her up, Jahaan and Jordan sing and dance with her. Elahi and Jordan celebrate clearing the first round of auditions without Jahaan. Maheep warns Jahaan that Jordan is obsessed with Elahi and can go to any length to get what he wants but will leave her once bored. Elahi receives a message from Jahaan to meet him outside.

In the coming episode, Elahi meets Jahaan, who advises her to go home since Beeji must be worried about her. Jordan meets Jahaan, and the latter tells him to stay away from Elahi, but Jordan refuses and challenges him to a car race. The loser must leave Elahi. Elahi tells Beeji and Bua about the incident, and they’re worried. Jordan and Jahaan’s race began. However, unfortunately, their car crashes, and Jahaan and Jordan suffer serious injuries. They are taken to the hospital by Jordan’s friends.

What turn will Jahaan and Jordan’s lives take after the race?

