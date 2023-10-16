Television | Spoilers

Elahi tries to revive Jahaan and soon he opens his eyes. Elahi feels happy. Later, Elahi and Jahaan share an emotional moment in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Jahaan returns home in a dejected state and drunk. Elahi, concerned for him, tends to his needs. They have a conversation where Jahaan expresses his confusion about Elahi’s behaviour. Jordan witnesses their close interaction which makes him approach them with anger. Elahi intervenes on Jordan’s behalf and leaves. Jordan (Gautam Vig) mocks Jahaan by saying that Elahi only loves him.

Later, in the night, an agitated Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub and keeping the tap on to make it look like a natural death. Jordan drowns unconscious Jahaan in the bathtub and leaves. Elahi, who passes by Jahaan’s room witnesses water on the floor coming out of the bathroom. She soon heads inside and witnesses unconscious Jahaan lying in the bathtub. Elahi (Neha Rana) is shocked and rushes to help him.

In the coming episode, Elahi gets worried for Jahaan after seeing him unconscious Jahaan lying in the bathtub. She brings him out of the tub and pulls him out of the bathroom. Elahi tries to call the family members but fails to do so. Later, she tries to revive Jahaan and soon he opens his eyes. Elahi feels happy. Later, Elahi and Jahaan share an emotional moment.

Junooniyatt Ep 175 13th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub and keeping the tap on to make it look like a natural death.