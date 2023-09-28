Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Elahi marries Jordan, shattering Jahaan's world

Elahi marries Jordan as per the condition and comes home along with him. Jahaan, who has returned home after his recovery, is shocked to see Elahi and Jordan as a married couple in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Sep,2023 11:05:39
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) gets rushed to the hospital. Elahi prays at the roadside temple, recalling Jahaan’s love for her. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Maheep manipulates Dolly against Elahi. As soon as Elahi (Neha Rana) rushes back to the hospital with the offerings from the temple she finds out that Jahaan’s condition has worsened.

Elahi’s determination and her divine connection bring Jahaan back from the edge of death. However, his condition deteriorates again, and he urgently needs blood. On the other hand, Jordan (Gautam Vig) with the same blood type is unreachable. Elahi tries to search for the blood and prays for help at a temple where Jordan appears, willing to donate, at a condition. He asks Elahi to give a second chance to their marriage in return for blood. Elahi agrees to Jordan’s condition and Jordan saves Jahaan’s life.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi marries Jordan as per the condition and comes home along with him. Jahaan, who has returned home after his recovery, is shocked to see Elahi and Jordan as a married couple. When the family refuses to welcome Elahi, Jordan does the aarti of the new bahu and welcomes her into the house.

Junooniyatt Ep 162 27th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Jahaan learn about Elahi’s sacrifice?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

