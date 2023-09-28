Junooniyatt update: Elahi marries Jordan, shattering Jahaan's world

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) gets rushed to the hospital. Elahi prays at the roadside temple, recalling Jahaan’s love for her. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Maheep manipulates Dolly against Elahi. As soon as Elahi (Neha Rana) rushes back to the hospital with the offerings from the temple she finds out that Jahaan’s condition has worsened.

Elahi’s determination and her divine connection bring Jahaan back from the edge of death. However, his condition deteriorates again, and he urgently needs blood. On the other hand, Jordan (Gautam Vig) with the same blood type is unreachable. Elahi tries to search for the blood and prays for help at a temple where Jordan appears, willing to donate, at a condition. He asks Elahi to give a second chance to their marriage in return for blood. Elahi agrees to Jordan’s condition and Jordan saves Jahaan’s life.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi marries Jordan as per the condition and comes home along with him. Jahaan, who has returned home after his recovery, is shocked to see Elahi and Jordan as a married couple. When the family refuses to welcome Elahi, Jordan does the aarti of the new bahu and welcomes her into the house.

Junooniyatt Ep 162 27th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Jahaan learn about Elahi’s sacrifice?