Junooniyatt update: Elahi’s plan to expose Jordan fails, goons kidnap Namrata and her child

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Jordan (Gautam Vig) drowns unconscious Jahaan in the bathtub and leaves. Elahi, who passes by Jahaan’s room witnesses water on the floor coming out of the bathroom. She soon heads inside and witnesses unconscious Jahaan lying in the bathtub. Elahi (Neha Rana) manages to save him.

Later, Elahi follows Jordan with Jahaan’s help, leading her to a location where Jordan is being blackmailed by a girl named Namrata. Diljyot asks her to bring Jahaan and Seerat closer and Elahi agrees reluctantly. Later, Elahi spots Namrata on the road and follows her to a den, where she finds Namrata speaking to Jordan and Maheep. She discovers that Jordan has a child with Namrata.

In the coming episode, during the roka ceremony, Elahi devises a plan to expose Jordan. She secretly takes his phone, takes Namrata’s contact number, and promises to help her. Jordan realizes his phone is missing but is distracted by Jahaan, giving Elahi time to manage the situation. Elahi calls Namrata and vows to bring justice. At the roka ceremony, Jordan enters on a dhol and pulls Elahi and asks her to sing despite her discomfort. During the ceremony, a sign from the goddess brings Elahi and Jahaan together as the dupatta flies and falls on them. Meanwhile, as Elahi waits for Namrata during the aarti, goons kidnap Namrata and her child.

Junooniyatt Ep 176 17th October 2023 Written Episode Update

How will Elahi save Namrata and her child?